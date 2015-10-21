Point Place Business Association hosts Meet the Candidates Night

The public was invited to Meet the Candidates in Point Place on Wednesday, an event put on by the Point Place Business Association.

Toledo mayoral and city council candidates, those running for Toledo Public and Washington Local School boards, and even a representative on the Toledo Zoo tax levy were in attendance.

All the candidates had a chance to share their background and platform.

Water was a main topic of discussion for the lake shore community. They also touched on the crumbling roads, economic development, and the city's finances.

One voter says she attended to help make a decision on who to vote for, but she's still unsure.

"It actually made me a little more confused, where I really have to think a lot more. I thought I was swaying more one way, but now I really need to do more, I may need to do a little more research on the candidates even more," says Anita Beilhart.

All of the mayoral candidates will participate in a debate on Thursday.

