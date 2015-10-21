Toledo unemployment down to 4.9 percent

More people are finding work, according to unemployment numbers recently released. Here in Toledo, unemployment numbers are down to the lowest they've been since 2001.

The city's unemployment rate is down to 4.9 percent for September, that's down from 5 percent in August. It is also down from 6.3 percent last year this time.

Those figures are translating to less people coming to Ohio Means Jobs.

"Last winter, for our monthly job fairs, we were averaging almost 400 individuals who attended our job fairs. Now, that number has shrunk to about 200," says Greg Gettum, business outreach manager for Zepf, which is part of Ohio Means Jobs.

Carrie is one of the people still looking for work. She's been trying to find a job for the last two months in the medical or clerical fields and using Ohio Means Jobs for help. Though she hasn't found anything yet, she's optimistic she'll find a position.

"It's been good. There's many different positions that Zepf is hiring for, about 20 different ones. So I've applied for two, but I'm still going to be looking for different positions," says Carrie.

Gettum says though the number of people looking for work has decreased, the number of employers has not.

"About 35 to 40 employers are here, so that tells me employers are still seeking employees. But the good news, we think that many people are employed right now, so that's a good thing," says Gettum.

He believes the improving economy is contributing to the decrease in unemployment and this trend will continue. However, some areas like health care, still struggle to find employees.

"They're out there each and every day looking for quality employees in the health care sector. So that's a challenge that the health care is facing on a day to day basis," says Gettum.

If you're still looking for a job Gettum recommends taking advantage of their services at Ohio Means Jobs.

