UT police discuss safety with students as part of "Not On My Watch" campaign

Students at the University of Toledo had the chance to eat breakfast with police Wednesday as a part of their “Not On My Watch” campaign, highlighting safety awareness all month long.

On Wednesday, UT police highlighted some of the safety features they have on campus, all while having breakfast with the students.

There they told students about the UT alert system, which is a text messaging system that sends alerts in case of a dangerous situation.

They also highlighted how they offer ways to protect your items while living on campus.

All in all, Chief Jeff Newton with the UT Police Department says the event was a way to better connect with the student body and highlight safety.



“We want students to be as safe as they can be and safety is everyone's responsibility, not just the police departments. So it’s a way we can connect with them, making sure their taking advantage of everything available to them,” said Chief Newton.



Not On My Watch Crime Safety events will be happening all month.

Thursday the Alpha Phi Alpha second annual Anti Domestic Violence Gala will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Student Union Auditorium.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.