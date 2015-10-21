Timberstone Junior High's biggest fan scores dream touchdown

Jacob Fisher is Timberstone Junior High's biggest football fan. He's full of life and his energy is hard to miss.

"He's here at every practice, every day, he has the most school spirit out of anyone on the team," said Jacob's teammate Robbie MacKinnon.

And every day Jacob suits up, puts on his shoulder pads, helmet, full gear, but never gets to play, not because he doesn’t want to.

Jacob lives with Fragile X syndrome, a leading cause of inherited intellectual disabilities and leading known genetic cause of autism. So Jacob plays the role of equipment manager, a role he's held since the 6th grade.

If there's anyone who deserves to get into the game and know what it feels like to score a touchdown, it's Jacob and the community of Sylvania made a young man's dreams come true.

The final play of Saturday's Timberstone vs Arbor Hills game was Jacobs time to shine. He scored a touchdown. The Wolves players made the request, both teams coaches made it happen.

"Yeah it was great! I got to hand him the ball, he was really excited, you could see the smile on his face through his face mask and when he ran twenty yards into the end zone, he looked like Ezekiel Elliott out there," MacKinnon said.

"It was very emotional, I was nervous, more nervous than any play we've had all year and it was great. The kids had more buy in and more excited about that play than any other play all season," said Timberstone Coach Rob MacKinnon.

"I did not know it was coming so I was completely shocked and of course, I started to cry. It was insane, it was so emotional watching him out there and seeing him light up," said Jacob's mother Julie Fisher.

And why let a good thing happen just once, Perrysburg Junior High gave the okay to live out the dream one more time, because life lessons are bigger than the game itself. Scoreboards really don't matter.

