Ohio Turnpike reopens after standoff situation

Both eastbound and westbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike were shutdown Wednesday between MP 135 and 140 in Lorain County.

WOIO in Cleveland reported the shutdown was caused by a standoff situation near the turnpike.

According to our sister station, two South Amherst firefighters were held hostage at gunpoint for about two hours Wednesday.

They say officials said eight South Amherst firefighters were called to a brush fire in the area near Hornyak Street and Quarry Road near the Turnpike around 6:30 p.m. That's when officials say a nearby resident, Roy Griffith Junior, who had been pacing and showing signs of irritation, came out of his home with a rifle and ordered the assistant fire chief and a lieutenant into the house. SWAT, police and sheriff's deputies responded and began to negotiate with the man.

"He kept saying he wasn't going to hurt anyone. He said he wanted a beer and his psychotic meds, he wanted us to bring them to the woods," said Lt. Heath Tester with the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

"The SWAT team was laying in my backyard. My wife told me she could hear them yelling at him. They wanted to know if that hostages were okay, he said that they were. But they wanted to hear them say they were okay and they yelled out that they were okay," said neighbor Lyle Bennett.

Officials have not said how the issue was finally resolved, but the firefighters were released after about two hours. They were not seriously hurt.

Griffith is now in custody and the turnpike has since reopened.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.