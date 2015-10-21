Only On 11: Road rage in north Toledo leads to three shots fired

A case of road rage got out of hand Tuesday when three shots were fired on Alexis Road in north Toledo near the 75 southbound ramp.

A young couple, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear for their lives, told WTOL 11 that on their way to Walmart Tuesday around 10:00 p.m. they were trying to switch lanes when they got caught up in a pack of at least fifteen motorcycles.

"They were driving reckless, no care for anybody. They were doing wheelies right down the middle of Alexis," the driver said.

The driver tried speeding up past the bikers to get onto 75 southbound and that's when the situation escalated. The couple said one of the men on the motorcycles unzipped his jacket, pulled out a gun and fired three shots at their car. The bullet grazed the bottom portion of their car and went through the rear passenger-side door.

"I saw that it was so close to me, I broke down, I couldn't believe it," said the passenger.

The couple says the door saved their lives. Police were able to recover one shell casing at the scene.

As of now police have no leads and are looking for help to locate the shooter.

If you know anything you are urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

