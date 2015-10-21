Sources say UAW Local 12 has approved new deal with FCA

A source tells WTOL 11 that UAW Local 12 workers have approved the new deal with Fiat Chrysler.

Wednesday, thousands of UAW members voted on the tentative agreement with FCA. The new vote comes just weeks after members overwhelmingly rejected a previous deal and threatened to strike.

The UAW Facebook page says this new tentative agreement has significant gains compared to what was offered a few weeks ago.

The current contract guarantees current employment levels at the Toledo Assembly Complex. It states the highest paid workers will see their first general wage increase in nine years.

The tentative agreement also says newer employees over the course of eight years can get up to $29 an hour. The deal will eventually eliminate the two tier wage system.

Voting started early Wednesday at the Toledo Assembly Complex and Fiat Chrysler’s Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg Township.

So far, reports of several large plants approving the deal have come in. WTOL 11 has learned the plant in Dundee, Michigan, Belvidere, Illinois, and the machining plant here in Perrysburg have all said yes.

And according to the Detroit Free Press, the contract also passed in Trenton and Warren, Michigan and in Kokomo, Indiana.

