State launches program to fight sexual assault across all Ohio campuses

Ohio college campuses have launched a new statewide program to fight sexual assault.

The program is called Changing Campus Culture, and all two and four year public and private universities in the state are expected to comply. It's an initiative spearheaded by the Ohio Department of Higher Education to better respond to and prevent sexual assaults.



The state budget has allocated $2 million to the effort that includes increased training, education and improved survivor resources.

The new program comes after an alarming survey by the Association of American Universities reported that nearly a quarter of undergraduate women experience unwanted sexual contact sometime during college.

The University of Toledo said it takes campus sexual assault seriously and is passionate about preventing it.

“We are more than happy to comply with any initiatives that the state of Ohio has,” said Lindsay Tuttle, UT Sexual Assault and Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator.

Bowling Green State University President Mary Ellen Mazey said BGSU applauds the state’s efforts to change campus culture in regard to sexual assault.

“We are reframing sexual assault in a way that inspires everyone to see it as his or her personal responsibility to do something, big or small, to prevent it,” Mazey said.

