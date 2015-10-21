ProMedica teams up with Cleveland Clinic to offer autism center in MI

ProMedica's Bixby Hospital has teamed up with the Cleveland Clinic to bring the first-ever Center for Autism to Adrian, Michigan, something ProMedica's Alexis Eggenberger says is in high demand.

"One in every 68 children are diagnosed with Autism," Eggenberger said.

With Autism growing on a local and national level, Eggenberger says the goal of the center is to create a friendly learning environment for autistic kids in the southern Michigan and Northwest Ohio region.

It’s focused on infants through 5-year-olds and is equipped with everything from a play room and board games to a toilet training center and individualized learning stations. Eggenberger says once the programs classes start in January, there will be a morning and evening session and each will last three hours.

As the program grows, Eggenberger says her goal is to expand and work with others in the community.

"My hope is to be a community partner in the Adrian community. Not only to serve the families, but to help the school districts, to help guide families through the process, and really to work with the community as a whole," she said.

ProMedica says the program is covered by insurance and you can call to sign your kid up at 517-265-0950. To learn more, click here.

