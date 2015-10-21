Robotics team introduces No Food Garbage program to New Bedford Academy students

What started as a goal to save one banana has turned into a school-wide program that's working to make a difference.

There's a new educational program at New Bedford Academy. It's called "No Food Garbage" and was created by 10 Bedford Public School fourth and fifth graders who call themselves "Trash Craft Miners."

They came up with the program as part of a robotics challenge and decided to expand their reach to a neighboring school. Robotics coach Alysia Jablonski reached out to New Bedford Academy Principal Greg Sauter to see if he would be willing to conduct the program at his school.

"I thought it would be a very good lesson for our students to reduce, reuse and recycle, and also help the environment," Sauter said.

With Sauter's approval, Jablonski and her group of Trash Craft Miners started researching and educating kindergarten through eighth grade students on the impact of daily waste.

They created the waste bins, did garbage day run-throughs and shared research statistics they found, something Principal Sauter says was eye-opening and something we can all change.

"It’s a very good program, we spend billions of dollars to produce food and then we throw almost half of it away," he said.

The students filed in for lunch like they normally do, but it wasn't until they were finished that the program really came to life.

After eating, the students go through the line and put their unfinished food and drinks in the proper containers. Jablonski says a local parent will then take the leftovers and feed them to his animals.

And as for the unopened food, it will be picked up and taken to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church to be used to make meals for those in need.

Although this was not the official launch of the program, it's been so well received by the students and Principal Sauter that Jablonski says it’s here to stay.

"I told the boys if we could save one banana in this process that I would be happy and I would consider them successful. And their project has re-routed all of the food garbage for the school indefinitely," Jablonski said.

Students like Victora Porter also say they’re happy to make a difference.

"I’m happy that we’re doing this for other people and for our school," she said.

Although Jablonski says this is the first school her Robotics team has expanded to, she's not opposed to continuing the growth and working towards creating a safer, better environment and reducing landfill waste.

