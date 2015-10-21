American Cancer Society revises mammogram guidelines

The American Cancer Society has revised its mammogram guidelines, now recommending that most women can start with a yearly mammogram at age 45.



Dr. Amy Thompson of the University of Toledo’s Center for Health and Successful Living said the revised guidance should not necessarily persuade women to wait.

“One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and this is something that is highly preventable with early detection,” she said. “Just because you’re 42 years of age doesn’t mean that you should not go get a mammogram now.”

Previously, the American Cancer Society had indicated that women should get a mammogram every year starting at age 40, along with regular breast exams by their doctors. Now, the clinical breast exams are not recommended for women who are not at high risk.

“This is certainly controversial, but here's the thing that people need to know. First of all, if you're at high risk for breast cancer, you still can have a mammogram, they don't have to wait until they're 45, and insurance will cover that,” said Dr. Thompson.

The new guidelines apply to women at average risk for breast cancer, or those with no personal history or known risk factors.

Dr. Thompson said it can be a personal decision between each woman and their doctor.

“I would encourage everyone to consult with their physician about their own individual risk and make that decision together in terms of when they should start their screening,” she said. “I think one of the thing that is unique about this is the fact that clinical breast exams are not recommended now.”

Research in the new report showed that earlier testing may not necessarily be better, due to false positives and some unnecessary procedures.

“I think part of that is there have been so many procedures that were done to women that were perhaps unnecessary and that were detected that might not have ever manifested or been developed into breast cancer. So they end up having a mastectomy or a lumpectomy and that's why, according to the new report, a lot of the procedures are really based on mammography or ultrasound,” said Dr. Thompson. “This whole report is based on a lot of research, recommendations, expert panels that are out there. But again, I want to emphasize the fact that insurance still will cover these aspects of screening and that individuals really need to evaluate your own risk.”

With differing opinions on breast cancer prevention from different academic institutions and organizations, some experts are worried that women will be confused.

“I think the most important aspect of these guidelines is advocate for yourself. Know your body and if you think that you find something that needs to be screened or examined by a physician, make that appointment, don't wait! These are just guidelines and they don't apply to everybody. Especially if you've had a family member that has had breast cancer, you need to be very tuned into anything that might be unusual or suspect in your own body,” said Dr. Thompson.

The American Cancer Society is also recommending that women ages 54 and older get a mammogram every other year, which is a change that Dr. Thompson said she was not surprised about.

“I was not surprised by these guidelines. This is something that's still pretty controversial. A lot of people are saying wait a minute, are you telling me I can't get my mammogram at 40 now? I already feel like I want to get it even sooner than that. But there's a lot of research that's showing that there are some negative aspects of people being screened too frequently and relying on solely clinical breast exams to detect possible cancers,” she said.

Whether women decide to follow the new recommendations, or decide for themselves, Dr. Thompson’s advice is to get screened at any time.

“It’s October, which is breast cancer awareness month, so now’s a good time as any to make an appointment to get screened, see your physician, and tell the people you love or care about to get screened, too,” she said.

