Another suspect arrested in Jewell Miller murder; One still at large

Two of the three suspects in the death of Jewell Miller have been arrested.

On Thursday, police took Jaermie Spencer, 29, into custody. He faces murder charges and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Antonio Peralez, 19, had already been arrested in connection to that same murder. He went in front of a judge for the first time Wednesday morning. He's also being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

Toledo Police still need your help tracking down 27-year-old Adrian Warren. Police say he's also connected to Miller's death in the 700 block of Bush Street on Oct. 8.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

