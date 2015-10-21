Funeral service held for accident victim Dakota Venn

Friends and family of the Bowling Green teenager killed in a car crash said their final goodbyes Wednesday.

A funeral service for 14 year-old Dakota Venn finished up Wednesday afternoon at First United Methodist Church of Bowling Green. Her 16-year-old sister,

Tateum, was behind the wheel during the Friday accident. The State Highway Patrol said she failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

