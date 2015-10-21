CCNO Finance Committee votes against Toledo's financial audit request

Last week, the City of Toledo requested a financial audit of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), of which it is a partner along with five other Ohio counties.



On Wednesday, the CCNO Finance Committee voted against performing a full financial audit per the city's request. Instead, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said a full audit of the regional jail has already been completed and will be presented at the full board meeting next week.



The CCNO board recently accepted a fourth quarter partial payment from the city with a commitment to pay the outstanding balance in the near future. Commissioner Gerken said because the mayor of the city of Toledo could change in the November 3 election, the county will request that the city pays the remainder of its fourth quarter bill by the end of October.



"She (Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson) made the promise that the bill would be taken care of. I think it needs to be done by October 30, before November 3. They need to come up with the remainder $300,000 to make sure CCNO still operates through the end of the year and is alive next year. If they don't, CCNO will start preparing to shut down," he said.



City leaders say they were not surprised that the finance committee voted against the city's financial audit request, even though it is a major partner at the regional jail.



The full CCNO board will meet next Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at CCNO in Stryker, Ohio.

