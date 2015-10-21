Ohio motorcyclists can now get breast cancer plates

Motorcyclists in Ohio will now be able to buy a "Breast Cancer Awareness" license plate for their bikes.

Gov. John Kasich signed a bill into law this week expanding the use of the popular plate that has been available only for automobiles since 2005.

Each purchase of a pink ribbon license plate generates $25 for the Breast Cancer Fund of Ohio, a nonprofit organization that helps breast cancer patients find access to affordable, quality treatment.

The auto "Breast Cancer Awareness" plates have generated nearly $650,000 for community organizations that provide services to both women and men.

The plates are available through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

