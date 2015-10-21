Huntington Bank reimburses customers for double charges

The bank issued a statement on their app about the issue.

Huntington Bank has reimbursed customers after recent transactions were doubled posted. The money was restored to accounts around 1 p.m.

Maureen Brown, a spokesperson for the? company released this statement:

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," said Maureen Brown. "We are committed to working with individual customers to address any remaining concerns and encourage outreach to us if needed during the Thursday business day or beyond."

The problem started over the weekend and continued into Monday. So, on Wednesday, customers woke up to find double transactions posted on their accounts.

The bank says they are working to resolve the issue involving debt and ATM card transactions.

“Huntington is working to resolve debit and ATM card transactions that double-posted to customer accounts Tuesday. These transactions were limited to the weekend and Monday,” said Brown. “We are proactively reaching out to our customers to let them know we are aware of and addressing the issue. We are working to correct impacted customer balances today and will waive any related fees.”

The bank says the double posts happened in the evening on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Officials say it will only affect account balances for a short time. Any additional overdraft fees required will also be waived.

The bank also issued an apology on their Twitter account, asking for patience from customers.

Bank officials say any additional fees lost, including overdrafts be restored overnight.

