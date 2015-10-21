Warm up with chili at Whitehouse Fallfest

With a chill in the air, chili might be the perfect dinner for a Saturday night.



And the Village of Whitehouse can help: The annual Whitehouse Chili Cook-off at Fallfest is on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Village Park.



For $1 per vote, Fallfest attendees can purchase tickets to vote on their favorite chili concoction. The winning entry will receive a cash prize of one half the proceeds from the ticket sales along with bragging rights. The remaining half of the proceeds will be donated to the Whitehouse Library and Whitehouse Historical Society for future programs.

This free family event includes:

Music by Kentucky Chrome from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – an old school country, honky tonk, rockabilly, rock and roll band

Hayrides in a horse drawn wagon 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Chili cook-off

Cornhole tournament 3:30 p.m.

Bounce house 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cub Scout S’mores Station (for purchase)

Burgers and hot dogs cooked on the grill by the Whitehouse Fire Company (for purchase)

Find more information on Fallfest here.

