Owens Community College to host student job & internship fair

People with children ready to graduate from college are likely just as concerned about employment as the graduate is. So, Owens Community College is stepping in to help.



A job and internship fair is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be held at Heritage Hall 123 on the Perrysburg Township Campus.



Students should come ‘dressed to impress,’ as first impressions count. They’re also asked to bring a current resume.



Lynn Hoehn, Job Location & Development Director says internships are just as important as a job itself.



The networking and experience gained, even without payment, can go far to get a student into a job or profession he or she really wants.



More information on the job fair can be found here.

