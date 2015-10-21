Owens Community College to host student job & internship fair - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

People with children ready to graduate from college are likely just as concerned about employment as the graduate is. So, Owens Community College is stepping in to help.
 
A job and internship fair is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be held at Heritage Hall 123 on the Perrysburg Township Campus.

Students should come ‘dressed to impress,’ as first impressions count. They’re also asked to bring a current resume.
 
Lynn Hoehn, Job Location & Development Director says internships are just as important as a job itself.

The networking and experience gained, even without payment, can go far to get a student into a job or profession he or she really wants.
 
More information on the job fair can be found here.

