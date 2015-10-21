UAW members vote on Fiat Chrysler tentative agreement

Wednesday, thousands of UAW members are voting on a tentative agreement with Fiat Chrysler.

The new vote comes just weeks after members overwhelmingly rejected a previous deal and threatened to strike.

Employees say they are ready for the second round of voting. They’re also eager to learn what happens next.

The UAW Facebook page says this new tentative agreement has significant gains compared to what was offered a few weeks ago.

The current contract guarantees current employment levels at the Toledo Assembly Complex. It states the highest paid workers will see their first general wage increase in nine years.

The tentative agreement also says newer employees over the course of eight years can get up to $29 an hour. The deal will eventually eliminate the two tier wage system.

Voting started early Wednesday at the Toledo Assembly Complex and Fiat Chrysler’s Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg Township.

