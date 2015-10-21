Police search for 2 suspects in Oct. 8 homicide; another in cour - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police search for 2 suspects in Oct. 8 homicide; another in court Wednesday

The search is on for two people suspected in a homicide from Oct. 8. A third suspect was in court Wednesday morning.

Investigators say Adrian Warren is one of two suspects on the loose. They say he, Jaermie Spencer and Antonio Peralez shot and killed Jewell Miller, 23, in the 700 block of Bush Street two weeks ago.

Peralez, 19, has already been arrested. He's currently being held on a $1 million bond. Warren, 27, and Spencer, 29, have warrants issued for their arrests. 

If you know anything about Warren or Spencer, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

