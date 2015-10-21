TPD investigating shooting at east Toledo party

Toledo police are investigating an overnight shooting on Oak Street near Navarre.

Police say a house party was taking place when some unwanted guests arrived, causing trouble.

Several calls came into just after 2 a.m. Neighbors told police they heard numerous shots fired.

When police arrived a 17-year-old stumbled into the street in front of their cruisers and told them he was shot. He suffered a gun shot wound to his shoulder and is expected to be okay.

Police who responded say it was difficult to secure the crime scene.

"When we got there it was chaotic, there were a lot of people trying to leave, there were people in the house, so there was a lot of chaos when we got there," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

While searching the home Police found two guns; one in a bathroom and one on the roof of the house. Right now the guns are being processed for finger prints to determine if one of them was used in the shooting.

At this point police are still investigating the incident to determine who the owner of the guns is and who fired the shot the injuring the 17-year-old.

If you know anything that could help detectives out in their investigation you can call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. Detectives say you can remain anonymous.

