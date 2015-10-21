Candidates in Toledo's big races to hold meet and greet Wednesda - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Candidates in Toledo's big races to hold meet and greet Wednesday

By Amanda Fay, Anchor
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

On Wednesday, Toledoans have an opportunity to get to know the candidates for city's big races.

There will be a meet and greet from 5-7 p.m at Friendship Park Community Center at 2930 131st Street in Point Place.

Then, from 7-9 p.m., the candidates will introduce themselves and say why they deserve citizen votes.

Questions will then be taken from the public. 

Candidates for Mayor, City Council and Washington Local and Toledo Public Schools Boards are expected to attend. 

A representative from the Toledo Zoo will also be there to ask for support for its levy.

