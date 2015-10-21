Only On 11: Dane Sanzenbacher sits down with Jim Tressel

Former Ohio State University football coach Jim Tressel was in town Tuesday for a special speaking engagement at Central Catholic High School.

While there he sat down with WTOL 11’s newest addition former Buckeye Dane Sanzenbacher.

“I can’t imagine going from that level as a coach to making that transition to now president of Youngstown State. We had talked a little bit and I know that Ohio State, being that head coach there, I ask was that your dream job? That must be awesome, but I don’t think you approached it like that. I think it was something that was so far it didn’t even seem like it was possible until it was there and now that you’ve been a part of that legacy and know that you’re in a new step at Youngstown State, does it seem like ‘okay this is where I’m supposed to be? This is my mission?’ Or is this just another stop in the greater picture of what you’re trying to do?” asked Sanzenbacher.

“I think every opportunity builds a foundation to the next opportunity and I didn’t think one day while I was at Youngstown State that I was going to be the head coach at Ohio State because I was just trying to do whatever we could do at Youngstown State. And there wasn’t one day at Ohio State that I thought ‘okay, maybe one day I’ll be a president or whatever because we were immersed,” said Tressel.

“I always thought the biggest thing that you’re preached about in the NFL is you have to plan for life after, you know, what you are going to do next,” said Sanzenbacher.

“Yeah, that and wanting to be the best you can be in the moment you’re in. You know, there’s always good planning. We talked to the students today about, one of them asked ‘Well how can I get that plan ready for minimizing my debate after college?’ Well, you do need to begin planning that,” said Tressel.

Sanzenbacher also asked Jim why he decided to leave his first coaching job for Ohio State. His reason; the chance to have a bigger impact on more people.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.