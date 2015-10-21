10 at 10: Sandy Drabik Collins - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Over the next two weeks, all seven Toledo mayoral candidates will be stopping by WTOL 11 News. They'll have ten minutes to answer our questions and those submitted by viewers.

Tuesday night it was Sandy Drabik Collins’ turn.

Drabik Collins is a Toledo native. She has spent 35 years in public service, including serving in former Republican Governor Voinovich's cabinet as the Director of Administrative Services and Chief Information Officer. Her last position in public service brought her back to Toledo as the Vice President of Administrative Services and General Counsel at the University of Toledo.

Her late husband, D. Michael Collins, was elected mayor back in 2013. Now she wants to continue her husband’s mission for the city.

Watch the video above to hear her answers to your questions. 

