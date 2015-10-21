Rossford police want thieves caught before things become violent - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rossford police want thieves caught before things become violent

ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

Rossford Police are investigating two home break-ins in two weeks. 

In both cases, televisions were taken from the home and police say they think the same person could be responsible. 

One incident happened Monday on Lime City Road, the other last week at a home on Forest Drive. 

Police say the suspect or suspects got inside by breaking down a door and they say both incidents happened during the day. 

Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss says it's important to find this person or group of people before they hit another home.  Nobody was home at the times of those break-ins, but police say that might not be the case next time it happens. 

"I don't want a property crime to turn into a physical crime of violence either against a resident, a citizen or even against the thief. I don't want it to get serious where we have problems where someone gets hurt or injured or worse," said Chief Goss.  

The chief also says both of the homes that were targeted were secluded and hidden from the road by trees. He's reminding everyone to be vigilant and keep an eye out for suspicious cars and people in the neighborhood. 

