Rossford police want thieves caught before things become violent

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Rossford Police are investigating two home break-ins in two weeks.

In both cases, televisions were taken from the home and police say they think the same person could be responsible.

One incident happened Monday on Lime City Road, the other last week at a home on Forest Drive.

Police say the suspect or suspects got inside by breaking down a door and they say both incidents happened during the day.

Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss says it's important to find this person or group of people before they hit another home. Nobody was home at the times of those break-ins, but police say that might not be the case next time it happens.

"I don't want a property crime to turn into a physical crime of violence either against a resident, a citizen or even against the thief. I don't want it to get serious where we have problems where someone gets hurt or injured or worse," said Chief Goss.

The chief also says both of the homes that were targeted were secluded and hidden from the road by trees. He's reminding everyone to be vigilant and keep an eye out for suspicious cars and people in the neighborhood.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.