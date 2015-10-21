Only On 11: Payroll problems affecting TPS teachers and staff

Imagine getting your paycheck and finding out it's only a portion of what it should be. That's what union leaders say is happening to teachers at Toledo Public Schools.

“The morale is low. The individuals expect to be paid for the work that they're doing,” said Kevin Dalton, President of the Toledo Federation of Teachers.

Right now, teachers, nurses and paraprofessionals are dealing with a lot of frustrations when it comes to their paychecks.

“They're either not being paid on time, not being paid the appropriate amount, or not being paid at all,” said Dalton.

He says around 300 grievances have been filed with the district in regards to inaccurate paychecks.

So what's going on? District leaders say the problem lies in a new payroll system.

“When we converted over to the new system in July we had a 97 percent accuracy rate. So if you were in the three percent that would not be acceptable because everyone deserves their full paycheck when they earned it,” said TPS Treasurer Ryan Stechschulte.

The district says they are aware of the problem and are doing everything they can to fix the bugs in the system and get people the money their contract promises.

“If someone's pay is inaccurate or they believe there is a discrepancy, they just need to notify the payroll department and then we will look into it, we’ll verify the information and then run a special payroll to get them corrected as soon as possible,” said Stechschulte.

But union leaders say that's not enough.

“It's an inconvenience, it can be a life changer. If they are expecting to receive a direct deposit for a certain amount to cover their bills and their expenses and that amount does not show up, you can only imagine the trauma that causes to an individual,” said Dalton.

“We are not out there trying to not pay someone properly, so just let us know so we can get the issues corrected. It is the top priority of the treasurer’s office at this time,” said Stechschulte.

Union reps say teachers have had a hard time getting a hold of someone in the payroll department to fix those problems. They say when they call a message tells them to send an email.

District leaders did a test call and talked to someone on the other line. They say they will send the correct number out to all employees again to make sure payroll complaints are going to the right person.

