Riverside Park plans revealed to Perrysburg Council

The public and city council had a chance to check out plans for Riverside Project in Perrysburg on Tuesday.

The presentation gave everyone in attendance an idea of where the project stands and how it will proceed from here.

This plan rings in at $1.276 million dollars, but the city is hoping a gr ant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will help subsidize that cost.

Right now the project is headed back to the Parks and Recreation Committee for more discussion, as no vote was made at the meeting.

"We don't want to rush this project. We understand that anything that happens down at the river is something that is emotionally tied to every Perrysburg resident. So we just want to be very thoughtful and very thorough and make sure that were doing our due diligence and making sure the public is informed and going about it in a way that people can feel comfortable with," said Councilman Rick Rettig.

The earliest council could vote on this issue is November.

