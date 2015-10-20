Perrysburg Boat Club discussed at City Council meeting Tuesday

The Perrysburg Boat Club was a topic of discussion at the city's council meeting on Tuesday.

During the public comment section, residents voiced their concerns about the possibility of tearing the building down.

Right now, council says that though some ideas have been tossed around, no decisions have been made on the future of the building.

"What the mayor is proposing is to leave $2 million as a bond issue, meaning it's not in our budget, and it's something we can borrow if we need it," said Councilman Todd Grayson.

He says that money would cover the mayor's proposed plan to tear down the boat club and build a community space that the public and boat club could share. But putting the bond in the 2016 budget doesn't mean the building is coming down.

"We can choose to put in a new building. We can not put in a new building. All we're going to do by adding the two million dollars is continuing the discussion at no cost to the taxpayer unless we choose to do something," said Grayson.

He says the city has had three studies on the building and all say it is in bad shape and not cost effective to fix.

Still, those who want preserve the boat club say they've had their own reports that suggest the exact opposite. Those opposed say they don't want anything that could lead to the removal of the building.

"I would like to see it as the home to the boat club. I would like the boat club to have the opportunity to purchase the building. Quite frankly they have been taking care of it for many, many years. I think they are a wonderful group of individuals and I think they should be allowed to stay there," said Perrysburg resident Deborah Born.

Grayson says between now and December, when the budget is voted on, discussions will continue with council and committees. Discussions will also continue with the boat club and the public to figure out a plan.

"What I really want to convey is that no firm plans have been made, no decisions have been made, it's all open, lot's of ideas, they're all welcome," said Grayson.

