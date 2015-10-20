Three charged in fatal Oct 8 shooting

Toledo police have charged three suspects in a fatal shooting that took life of Jewell Miller, 23, on October 8 on the 700 block of Bush.

Antonio Peralez, 19, has been arrested. Adrian Warren, 27, and Jaermie Spencer, 29, have warrants issued.

