Several west Toledo carryouts hit by armed robbers

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects they believe could be working together to terrorize carryouts in west Toledo.

TPD says four out of the five robberies in just six days were in west Toledo. Trish Kwapich says she was behind the register for one of them.

"Petrified, yeah, petrified," said Kwapich. "I couldn't even open the register, took awhile, he was yelling at me because I couldn't open it."

Kwapich says she was working at Sylvania Food Mart on West Sylvania Avenue Saturday when a man entered the store.

"He had his shirt up to here. At first I was a little taken off guard because I was wondering why he was dressed that way," said Kwapich. "When I looked down, I saw his gun and all I could think was 'oh my gosh' because this has been happening all over the place."

Lt. Joe Heffernan says police believe the robberies were committed by at least two men.

"There's some similarities in the robberies, especially in the fact that four out of five of them have occurred in a somewhat close proximity that we feel that they may be related, even though we clearly have at least two suspects," said Heffernan.

He says the investigation is ongoing.

"There's too many of them happening in too small of an area for somebody not to know it's happening," said Kwapich. "And it's gotten to the point really where I've never seen it like this before, in a small area, and I just think somebody needs to step up to the plate, cause it's gone too far."

If you know anything about these robberies, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

