Restaurant Ratings: China Star ties with Star Diner for inspection violations

For the last two weeks, health inspections at Lucas and Wood County restaurants have been fairly good, no double-digit violations to speak of.

The most violations this week were at China Star on Dorr. The Chinese Restaurant had seven violations. An employee wasn't wearing gloves when required. Food wasn't protected from contamination. An inspector said partially cooked chicken was put on dirty cardboard lids. Plus, eggs weren't held at the proper temperature.

Star Diner on West Alexis also had seven violations, but only one was considered a critical problem. An employee didn't wash his or her hands. Coffee cups were dried with a towel, instead of air-dried, which could cause contamination. There were also broken floor tiles in the restaurant, making the floor hard to keep clean.

Express Food Mart on South Avenue had six violations. There was no one in charge to meet with an inspector. Eggs were stored near milk, and could contaminate the food. Also, the sink used to clean produce was dirty.

Kaslly's on Tremainsville had five violations. An employee didn't wash his or her hands. An employee was also not wearing gloves and touched food with bare hands. There was also grease build-up between appliances.

Marco's Pizza on Main had a perfect inspection. The inspector said the person in charge was very knowledgeable about food safety regulations.

Magic Wok on Adams downtown also had no violations. All problems had been fixed since its last inspection.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.