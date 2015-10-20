Trooper recovering after being hit by car in Van Wert

A trooper in Van Wert is now recovering, after being hit by a car.

Trooper Jared Miller was stopped on the side of the road with a driver when Ray Mullins hit the patrol car, which then slammed into the stalled car.

The trooper and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.