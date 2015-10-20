TPD respond after truck crashes into building in south Toledo

The Toledo Police Department responded to the scene of an accident on Broadway and Western Tuesday, where a truck had crashed into a nearby building.

Police say the driver was heading southbound on Broadway when another vehicle stopped suddenly. The truck driver then swerved to miss the vehicle and hit the building instead.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police were able to remove the truck without the building coming down.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.