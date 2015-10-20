BG teen claims she did not fail to stop in crash that killed sister

A Bowling Green family is still coming to grips with the tragic loss of their young daughter, 14-year-old Dakota Venn, who lost her life after being thrown from a car driven by her 16-year-old sister Tateum.

According to the initial press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tateum Venn failed to yield at a stop sign on that fateful day last Friday and was struck by an oncoming truck. But Tateum tells a different story.

The teen took to Twitter over the weekend to tell a different version of what happened. In response to state trooper statements Tateum wrote, “I didn’t run

the stop sign.”

State patrol officer Lt. Jarrod Savidge said the investigation is ongoing.

“According to witnesses, they weren't able to tell if she actually came to a stop or not. So that is something that we are investigating,” Savidge said.

Tateum’s mother Vicki told WTOL she stands by her daughter.

“She stopped at a stop sign. You look once... you look twice... you look three, four times. Bushes, telephone poles, you wouldn't believe how

easy it is for a vehicle to hide behind that," she said.

Lt. Savidge said a complete review of the accident should be ready in the next ten days.

Funeral services for Dakota Venn will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Friends of the family have created a Go Fund Me page for those interested in donating to Dakota’s memorial fund.

