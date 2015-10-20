BGSU basketball teams hold Media Day

We may be in the middle of the football season, but it's never too early to talk college hoops.

It was a busy Tuesday morning inside the Stroh Center, where both the BGSU men’s and women’s basketball programs opened up their practices to the media for the first time this fall.

The Michael Huger era begins and he loves to teach. Last year's team, they were a surprise, but were left disappointed, when they didn't meet their goals. Now they want to win a MAC championship and feel they have the right chemistry to get it done this year.

"They seem to take much more of a liking to the way we play now and the depth is there. We can go 10-11 deep I think, but it is yet to be seen," said BGSU Head Basketball Coach Michael Huger.

"He's a great guy and every day we walk in he greets us with a smile on his face, he's positive about the day. We're ready to work for him, we're ready to go to war for him," said BGSU senior forward Spencer Parker.

"It's a chip on my shoulder because I want to win and ultimately I want to win a MAC Championship and make it to the tournament. Like Coach Huger said, "Last time we made it it was 1968," said BGSU junior guard Zach Denny.

The BG women also practiced earlier Tuesday. They're coming off a disappointing season where they won only 9 games and battled a lot of injuries. It's the first time in 10 years they didn't make the postseason and will try to right the ship and it starts with local talent.

"It's nice to be local and have someone to come play for, every game it seems like it's somebody else here from home and it's just nice to have that support," said BGSU Sophomore guard and Findlay native Rachel Myers.

"It's a program that has had success and when you in come here you know what's expected is to be good and get one of those banners hopefully," said BGSU senior guard/forward and Northview alum Miriam Justinger.

Both teams start off the season at home, the women on November 13 against Illinois State with a 7 o'clock tip-off and the men Saturday, November 14, 2 o'clock against New Orleans.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.