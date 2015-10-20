Mayoral candidate Mike Ferner gets endorsement from NORML

One of the Toledo’s mayoral candidates is getting some high praise from a local organization.

Northwest Ohio's NORML chapter announced its endorsement Tuesday for former city councilman Mike Ferner.

The local chapter of the National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws made the announcement Tuesday at Walbridge Park in south Toledo. It comes a day after another hopeful, Carty Finkbeiner, announced he is being endorsed by several labor organizations, including the Toledo Firefighters Local 92.

Reacting to his endorsement by NORML, Ferner said, “This particular issue is long overdue. So I think the NORML chapter here is helping bring Toledo into the 21st Century.”

The local NORML chapter is pushing for legalization of medical and recreational marijuana, but does not support the plan put together by ResponsibleOhio. That plan is on the ballot as Issue 3.

The election is on November 3.

