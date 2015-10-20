Oregon Police Dept. plans to use Pinterest to help reunite people with stolen goods

Oregon detectives got a chance to take a trip right over the border to Niagara Canada for a Social Media conference, where they learned how to enhance their social media presence.

The conference had law enforcement from all over the world. It highlighted how police departments can connect better with their community.

The Oregon police department started their Facebook page back in 2010. Now they have more than 6,000 likes.

Detective Janet Zale with the department says she learned a lot from the three day conference and the department now plans to start a Pinterest page as a way for people to look for their stolen goods or lost pets.

"Everybody always has their device with them and news is right now and people are getting it from social. They get the alerts on their phones when something important happens and it's just one more thing you need to know what's going on in your community, to keep it safe," said Zale.

Detective Zale also presented the award for Social Media Investigator of the year, an award she won last year.

