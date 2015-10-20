Police look for robbery suspect in Findlay - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police look for robbery suspect in Findlay

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Findlay Police are looking for a man they say robbed the Impact Credit Union on Fostoria Avenue.

Police describe the man as a light skinned black man, approximately 6’5”.

If you know who this man is, call Findlay Police.  

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly