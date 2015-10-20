ProMedica's new liver testing technology allows quick and easy visit for patients

New technology is allowing ProMedica patients with liver disease to have a quick and easy visit.

It's called Fibroscan, a painless and non-invasive liver testing device and one that Dr. Michael Basista, a gastroenterologist at ProMedica's Digestive Healthcare center, has been highly anticipating.

"Well, actually, I've been kind of drooling over this technology for a while," Basista said.

Dr. Basista says Fibroscan has been used in Europe for years and after it was approved by the FDA last year, ProMedica made the move to be the first in Toledo to use it.

The Fibroscan machine uses sound waves to measure liver damage and the faster it moves through the liver, the more scarring and damage there is.

Dr. Basista says what used to take patients a day between sedation, the actual biopsy procedure and recovery, can now be done during their lunch hour, which has patients like Rhonda Burroughs leaving happy.

"It's like a one-stop-shop, you're just in and you're out," Burroughs said.

Burroughs is one of the first patients in the area to switch over to the Fibroscan testing. And after her first experience with it, she says she recommends it to anyone.

"It just was an easy, simple procedure…I highly recommend it for anybody versus going through the traditional way," Burroughs said.

And it's not just an easier procedure, but more cost efficient too. ProMedica says what used to cost hundreds to thousands of dollars, now costs just $40.

While ProMedica's center in Sylvania Township services the majority of liver disease patients in Northwest Ohio and Southern Michigan, Dr. Basista also says they've reached out to other clinics, letting them know they would do scans for their patients and send the results after.

He says the goal is to allow an easy experience for other patients without "stealing" them from their original doctors.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.