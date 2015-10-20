Family House opens new kitchen in heartfelt dedication ceremony

In front of a crowd filled with family, friends, community members and even Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, Family House in central Toledo officially opened its new dining room and kitchen, something that's been a long-time coming for the center.

"We're a very compassionate community and not feeding homeless families, especially kids, has been just morally and ethically difficult," said Renee Palacios, Executive Director at Family House.

Family House is the second largest shelter in the state of Ohio. It has 107 beds and houses over 30 families with 65 children. But due to a loss of funding in 2012, the shelter had to stop offering food to its residents. As of Tuesday that all changed and Palacios says it's only fitting to name the kitchen after Lonnell McClain, a 10-year employee who meant so much and who passed away unexpectedly this year.

"He would sing praise music, he would talk to our families, he had such a joyful spirit like I have never seen," Palacios said.

Besides McClain, Palacios also says this new kitchen wouldn't have been possible without the outpouring support and donations by local companies like Toledo Port Authority, Libby Glass, Third Baptist Church and Local 50.

"Our community has been amazing with bringing food back to Family House. We are truly, truly grateful," Palacios said.

Following the announcement and dedication, residents and supporting community members enjoyed various dishes and desserts made by Family House's new chef. Palacios says the chef specializes in re-purposing food, which allows the shelter to feed its residents for about 75 cents per meal.

