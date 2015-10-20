Drivers of Pizza Hut and Vito's Pizza robbed during deliveries

Two robberies were reported within four days of each other of separate pizza delivery chains.

The first instance happened on Friday, Oct. 16 at a house in south Toledo. A driver from Pizza Hut reported he was delivering to a house on Brookview Drive around 4 p.m. when he was met at the apartment by a man holding a gun. The man pointed the gun at the driver and said he wanted the driver's money, cell phone, and pizza. The driver said he handed over his cell phone and the pizza, but did not have any money to give to the man.

Three days later, a driver working for Vito's was robbed at a stop in east Toledo. The woman delivering to an address on Kingston Avenue was pushed down by three men when she arrived. She says they took her pizza and money bag and ran. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday. Police later went to the house where she was robbed and arrested three people and another two that were in the house. All five are being charged with the robbery.

