Perrysburg police still investigating fake bomb threat at Frank Elementary

Perrysburg police are still investigating a bomb threat made at Frank Elementary School Tuesday.

Police immediately responded to the threat, which was called in at 10:23 a.m. The building was thoroughly searched by both police and school officials, but nothing endangering the safety of students was found and the threat was determined a hoax.

The district says it was very similar to the one received at Woodland Elementary on Oct. 7, which was also determined to be fake.

Just 40 minutes after the threatening call parents were notified with a phone call and email.

"It's unusual to go into lockdown. We practice it, but to have officers going through classrooms like we did, we want to explain to students in an age appropriate fashion what happened," said Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler. "We understood that we would be given an all clear very shortly and we wanted to give parents all the information that the issue had been resolved. Had this been a prolonged situation for example, we would have communicated differently."

But while some parents question why the district waited till the scene was clear to send out the notification, most are pleased with how it was handled.

"I think that it is necessary, that it's a good idea because then you have a bunch of parents running down there to check on their kids and make things worse," said Frank Elementary parent Larry Kies.

Full letter sent to parents:

Dear Parents and Guardians of Frank Elementary Students,



This letter is to inform you about a bomb threat that we received this morning at Frank Elementary School, which was very similar to the one received at Woodland Elementary on October 7. The building and area were thoroughly searched by local law enforcement immediately and nothing was found. Our school district is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all our students. We strive to clearly communicate with parents about safety issues whenever they arise. The Perrysburg Police department is investigating the threat. All of our schools are on alert status but are not on lockdown. Classes will continue as usual for the rest of the day.



Depending on the age of the students and what they may ask, information will be shared as appropriate, and we are ensuring that the students feel safe and protected. All threats to our school or students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. We want all parents and guardians to have this information so you can discuss it with your child and emphasize the seriousness of this issue. If you discover anything that may assist in the investigation, please contact the Police Department immediately.



Please feel free to call me at 419-874-9131 or email me at thosler@perrysburgschools.net if you have any questions or concerns.



Sincerely,

Thomas L. Hosler

Superintendent

Perrysburg Schools

The incident remains under investigation by detectives from the Perrysburg Police Department. The district is encouraging parents to talk to the kids about the threat.

