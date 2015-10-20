Salvation Army kicks off Christmas Assistance Program

It may be hard to believe, but soon those Salvation Army red kettles and bell jingling will make their yearly debut in the area.



On Tuesday, the non-profit pushed its donation efforts into high gear and encouraging people to sign up for the income based Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Program.



Last year, the non-profit served nearly 18 thousand people in need in the Greater Toledo area. With a growing demand, those numbers are expected to climb this holiday season.



Tuesday, The Salvation Army is accepting applications from 1 to 7 p.m. at the 620 North Erie Street location.



The Salvation Army is asking people to bring specific documentation, if they plan on signing up for the Christmas Assistance Program.



People should bring a photo ID, proof of income for all household members, birth certificates for children 13-years-old and younger, proof of address (a current utility bill with the latest date).



Anyone receiving assistance with Jobs and Family Services can bring a print out from Jobs and Family Services, proof of address and picture ID.



People who can't make it today, have a few more signup dates left.



Applications will be accepted Oct. 21, 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.