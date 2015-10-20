Toledo mayoral candidates attend Black Lives Matter forum

Monday, all seven Toledo mayoral candidates participated in a Black Lives Matter forum.

In a setup at the University of Toledo's Student Union, candidates answered questions about issues that affect the movement,.including things like unemployment and blight, the releasing of police body camera footage to the public, and a citizen oversight board to review police cases.

Julian Mack, with Black Lives Matter, says the group doesn't endorse candidates, but issues, and says more importantly than one person standing out at Monday's forum, was the fact that the candidates were there.

"I think collectively, what it means to our city to have every single mayoral candidate on that stage addressing the issues that affect the Black Lives Matter movement says something about the city of Toledo," said Mack. "(It) says something about our community, that we are willing to come together."

Mack went on to say the forum was a step in the right direction, to not only say that black lives matter, but to start acting like it.