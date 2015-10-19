TPS looking to hire bus drivers at upcoming job fair

Toledo Public Schools needs bus drivers.

TPS is looking to fill a number of spots, but like many districts across the country, they have been struggling to find people who want the job.

Brad Aemisegger, director of transportation at TPS, says ever since voters approved the levy and the district promised to provide transportation for students who live a mile or more away, TPS has been trying to find drivers.

"This day and age, the glamor of the position is not what is was years ago," says Aemisegger.

According to Aemisegger, that is just one of the reasons they can't fill these buses with drivers.

Right now, they are about 20 substitute drivers short.

"We're able to hire enough to cover all of our routes at the start of the school year, but we don't have a sub pool. And in our line of work, the kids that were around, and the demands of the job, people are going to get sick," says Aemisegger.

Tough hours and a strict list of qualifications have also posed a problem in getting the right candidates. However, they can promise competitive wages and benefits.

"You start out at $14.48 an hour, within a year, two dollar an hour raise. We have full benefits for our school bus drivers after they complete their 90 work day probationary period," says Aemisegger.

He says the perfect candidate loves kids and can handle a noisy ride.

"If you're the type of person that needs a quiet atmosphere to work in, school bus driver is not for you. But it's the type of person that you want to be engaged in and involved with children, you want to see children succeed," says Aemisegger.

TPS is having a job fair this week to hire bus drivers.

One on Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and another on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Both are at the bus garage on 5600 Hill Avenue.

If you can't make it, you can apply online here.

