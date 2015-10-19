Help save orangutans by checking Halloween candy

A new app allows consumers to quickly check the origin of ingredients being used in different products to ensure wildlife habitats are being preserved.

Palm oil is among the ingredients used in candy, makeup, toothpaste and many other products most people have in their homes.

“It’s very unlikely that you did something today that didn’t involve palm oil - if you brushed your teeth this morning, if you drank a glass of milk, if you used cosmetics,” said Suzanne Husband, lead primate keeper at the Toledo Zoo.

Husband says the orangutans will be the first great apes to eventually become extinct.

The two islands in which they inhabit are among the habitats were palm oil is planted.

"It's right along the equator, so it's perfect tropical situation for them and these forests are thousands of years old and so the substrate is really rich in nutrients," she said of the palm oil crops.

But, in order to prepare these large plantations, Husband says the forest is burned which affects the orangutan species.

"Unfortunately it's killing a lot of them just with the fires, and then the ones that survive don't have any food source left over," she said.

Some companies are pledging to only use sustainable palm oil that is not sourced from the same places where orangutans live.

“They promise that the land that they’re using to grow that palm oil had nothing to do with the rain forest or endangering any species,” Husband said. “There’s an app that you can actually go online from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo that you can download on your phone when you go grocery shopping. It’s not just for candy; you can do it for everything.”

