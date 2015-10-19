BBB warns that IRS scam is back in the area

It's a scam we've told you about before and it's back in our area again: People are calling and posing as the IRS or Department of Treasury to try and get your money.



The Better Business Bureau says they have received tons of calls from people saying they were recently targeted by this scam.



According to the BBB, the scammers move across the country, never stopping, and right now they're back in Northwest Ohio.



The BBB says the scammers call you posing as the IRS or Department of Treasury. They claim you owe them money and if you don't pay, you risk being arrested or charged.



The BBB says the calls will even come from a Washington number to look more convincing. Then they'll use whatever personal information about you they've obtained from a database to try and persuade you this is real.



Next, they ask that you send the money in prepaid cards or wire transfers.



But this is just a scam. Do not send them money.



"The point is they don't want you to think. They don't want you to ask questions. They want to scare you and they want you to act immediately,: says Dick Eppstein, President of the BBB of Northwest Ohio. "One of the tricks from con artists is that they don't give you time to check anything out."



If you receive one of these calls, hang up, and if they leave a message do not call back.



And always remember that the IRS and Department of Treasury will never call you asking for money.

