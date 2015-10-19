Bowling Green turns former school into public park

There's new life at the site of a former Bowling Green school.

The city has built a park at Ridge and Summit Streets where Ridge Elementary used to be.

The school closed in 2013, and ever since then, city leaders and community members have been working together to turn it into something new.

On Monday a special ribbon cutting ceremony celebrated the new park.

City leaders say parks can increase property values, improve the look of the neighborhood, and help to attract and retain families. This is the only public play space in this district of Bowling Green.

"It's the beginning of a new era really, because we've been working very hard to try and revitalize the neighborhoods over here and I think Ridge Park is a big step in the right direction," said Bowling Green City Council representative Daniel Gordon.

"This is one of the older neighborhoods in town," said Mayor Richard Edwards. "It's very important not only for the city as a whole but for it's adjacency to the university."

The school that sat on this land for 127 years isn't being forgotten. There's a special plaque that says the park is dedicated to everyone who taught and learned at the school.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.