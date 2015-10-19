Popular BG gas station experiences rise in crime

Assaults, thefts and fights - Those are the types of crimes being reported at a popular Bowling Green gas station, the Circle K on North Prospect Street.



The Circle K is located between the Bowling Green State University campus and the downtown Bowling Green area. The most recent incidents happened just this past weekend.



Early Saturday morning, a man was injured by a knife after a large fight broke out in the gas station parking lot.



Early Sunday morning, a woman was robbed at knife point about a block away from the gas station.



These incidents come just weeks after a violent assault in this same parking lot that left one man unconscious.



"It's something I'm concerned about," says Bowling Green Police Chief Tony Hetrick. "I think it's an after hours draw. That's where people tend to congregate. There's a lot of area to stand around and when you have a lot of people who have been drinking all night things happen."



Those things have some students worried.

"It's kind of scary... it surprises me because this is a small town so I wouldn't think that kind of stuff would happen," said one student.

But the mayor says, this type of crime can happen anywhere.



"Even in Bowling Green things happen after midnight that we prefer not to think about but we have to address," said Mayor Richard Edwards.



He says overall Bowling Green has a low crime rate, but they're paying close attention to this area.



"It's absolutely critical to our way of life in Bowling Green, if you will, because it's so central to all the good things that happen in our community," said Edwards.



Police have a camera pointed in that direction to help with their investigations into these reports.



The chief says he asked Circle K to step in and increase security but says at this point they have no plans to increase their security.



WTOL 11 reached out to Circle K for their response but have not heard back yet.

