Three men steal from Maumee liquor store twice

Police in Maumee are asking for help identifying three men accused of stealing booze from a liquor store twice.

The first theft happened on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Police say the men went into Pauken Wine and Liquor on Golden Gate Drive around 8:15 p.m.

The men made off with $155 worth of alcohol.

The second theft happened on Tuesday, Oct. 13 around 8:45 p.m.

That time, the thieves left with $288 worth of alcohol.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the surveillance photos should call Detective Andrew Dean at 419-897-7033.

